Mandzukic, four possible destinations in January
14 December at 09:40Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ veteran striker Mario Mandzukic has four possible destinations in the January transfer window, as per Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Croatia international has been linked with a move away from the Turin-based club after losing his spot in the starting XI since the arrival of new manager Maurizio Sarri in the summer.
There have been reports in the recent past that English Premier League outfit Manchester United are looking to make a move for Mandzukic in the mid-season transfer window.
But as per the latest report, the former Bayern Munich striker can also join a club in either Chinese Super League (CSL) or Major League Soccer (MLS) whereas a move to league rivals AC Milan cannot be ruled out as well.
Mandzukic has been at Juventus since the summer of 2015 when he moved from Spanish La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid for a reported transfer fee of €23 million.
