Mandzukic is further away from Juventus, closer to Dortmund
03 July at 18:35Serie A giants Juventus are very close to letting Mario Mandzukic leave, as Borussia Dortmund are on the prowl for the former Bundesliga icon.
Mandzukic has been heavily linked with a Juve exit and with the arrival of Maurizio Sarri at the club, his departure seems likely. Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Croatian.
IlBianconero state that his agents are working on a way to make sure that Juventus get the maximum out of a possible deal as he had signed a new deal at the club recently only.
There were big offers from China but the former Atletico Madrid man turned down the chance to go to the Asian country as he feels he still has many years in his tank.
But he will be willing to listen to offers from Borussia Dortmund, who seem the most intent on taking the striker to the Westfalenstadion.
