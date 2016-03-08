Mandzukic is ready to leave Juventus for Man Utd

02 August at 22:55
Mario Mandzukic is reportedly ready to join Manchester United and has accepted that his future lies away from Juventus.

Reports have stated that Mandzukic could be a part of the swap deal that will see Paulo Dybala go to United and will see Romelu Lukaku come to Juventus as Inter have failed to strike a deal about the Belgian.

IlBianconero claim that Mandzukic is ready to join United and feels positive about the offer that United have put on the table for the Croatian. Fabio Paratici has offered the striker to United since he knows that they wanted to sign him last summer but they are open to letting him leave this summer.

