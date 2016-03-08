Mandzukic, Juve willing to sell but Milan continue to observe
16 December at 14:00Italian Serie A giants Juventus are ready to sell veteran striker Mario Mandzukic in the upcoming transfer window and therefore, number of scenarios have been evaluated.
One of them includes a possible transfer of the Croatia international to the league rivals AC Milan who are in the market to sign a striker in the mid-season transfer window and have been heavily linked with Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
However, the former Sweden international’s delay in arrival is beginning to increase doubts in the minds of the Milan-based club’s hierarchy who are now looking for number of other options.
As things stand, it is believed that Juve’s hierarchy have informed their counterparts in Milan that they are willing to let Mandzukic join the club on favourable terms.
However, they did not receive a positive or negative response as Milan’s top-tier management continue to observe different options available in the market.
It is also not clear whether Mandzukic himself is open to the idea of moving to a club like Milan who are struggling to keep pace on the domestic front at least.
Therefore, for now, it is looking like a waiting game for all parties and any move is seemingly depending on the final answer of Ibrahimovic.
Fabrizio Romano
