Mandzukic, Juve willing to sell but Milan continue to observe

Italian Serie A giants Juventus are ready to sell veteran striker Mario Mandzukic in the upcoming transfer window and therefore, number of scenarios have been evaluated.One of them includes a possible transfer of the Croatia international to the league rivals AC Milan who are in the market to sign a striker in the mid-season transfer window and have been heavily linked with Zlatan Ibrahimovic.However, the former Sweden international’s delay in arrival is beginning to increase doubts in the minds of the Milan-based club’s hierarchy who are now looking for number of other options. As things stand , it is believed that Juve’s hierarchy have informed their counterparts in Milan that they are willing to let Mandzukic join the club on favourable terms.However, they did not receive a positive or negative response as Milan’s top-tier management continue to observe different options available in the market.It is also not clear whether Mandzukic himself is open to the idea of moving to a club like Milan who are struggling to keep pace on the domestic front at least.Therefore, for now, it is looking like a waiting game for all parties and any move is seemingly depending on the final answer of Ibrahimovic.Fabrizio Romano