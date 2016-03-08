Mandzukic, lack of respect from Juve pave way for January departure

Just about 18 months ago, things looked quite different for veteran striker Mario Mandzukic as he was close to winning the World Cup with Croatia, he was one of the first few names on the team sheet at Juventus with Massimiliano Allegri in charge.



But things have gone south, especially after the arrival of new manager Maurizio Sarri, who just did not give the former Bayern Munich striker a chance to show what he is actually capable of.



The Croatia international rejected several offers in the summer in order to save his career in Turin but nothing seemed to convince the former Chelsea manager which is why, it seems like the end is near for the former Atletico Madrid striker who still believes he has a lot to offer for teams who are competing at the highest level.



It is because of that reason the likes of English Premier League outfit Manchester United and German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are interested in acquiring the services of the 33-year-old in the January transfer window.



As things stand, it will be not wrong to say that Juve have shown lack of respect towards Mandzukic which is paving way for his departure in the mid-season transfer window.



Andrea Distaso