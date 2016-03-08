Mandzukic laughs off rumours of disagreement with Max Allegri - watch

Juventus star Mario Mandzukic is set to remain out of action maybe until the end of the season. Massimiliano Allegri said yesterday that the Croat's physical issues could force him to remain out until the season is over but today's reports of La Stampa and Il Corriere della Sera rub salt into the wound saying that the Croat's exclusion is due to disagreements with Massimiliano Allegri.Both papers state that Mandzukic didn't have a professional behaviour before the Champions League tie against Ajax and that for this reason Max Allegri left him out of the squad list for the game against the Lancers on Tuesday.Mandzukic, however, has immediately reacted to the reports denying them without even using a word.