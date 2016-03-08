Mandzukic might leave Juve in September: report

05 September at 12:18
Veteran striker Mario Mandzukic might leave Italian Serie A giants Juventus before the January transfer window, as per Tuttosport.

The Croatia international has been linked with a move away from the Turin-based club in the recently concluded transfer window, but instead opted to stay with the current Italian champions.

However, after being dropped from the club’s UEFA Champions League squad, it is now reported that Mandzukic might leave Juve before the January transfer window.

The 33-year-old has attracted interest from clubs in Qatar and he has time till September 30 to decide whether to join a club in a Middle-Eastern country.

