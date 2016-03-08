Mandzukic out of Cagliari clash with injury

03 November at 19:55
Juventus star Mario Mandzukic has been dropped from the club's team to face Cagliari, as he seems to have sustained an ankle injury.

It was being suggested yesterday that the Croatian would miss the game because of the injury. He is not involved in the game at Turin, with Paulo Dybala starting out wide for him.

Cristiano Ronaldo starts up front, with Douglas Costa starting out wide on the right.

