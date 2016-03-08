Mandzukic reflecting on Juventus exit: the details

Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic is now reflecting on a potential Juve exit this summer, with offers from Qatar and interest from the MLS.



Mandzukic was not included in the Juve squad that will face Fiorentina later today and he was linked with moves away from the Old Lady earlier this summer. Bayern Munich never came in for him and a move to Manchester United did not work out.



Tuttosport claim that with his attorney ​Ivan Cvjetkovic, Mandzukic is thinking about what path to chose now that there are two options in front of him.



Qatar seems to be the more plausible option, as things stand. They've made an important offer but the late offer from the MLS has changed his mind. But he's leaning towards Qatar.