Mandzukic remains AC Milan's alternative to Ibrahimovic; Juve want to sell
12 December at 17:00The name of Mario Mandzukic has always been the alternative to Zlatan Ibrahimovic for AC Milan, although we know that the Swede is the top priority. According to MilanNews.it, the Rossoneri don't want to be caught unprepared and have thus put the Croatian on their radar.
The striker isn't included in Juventus' plans, having trained alone since October. Therefore, he isn't fully fit for the time being, but he's reportedly in a good physical condition and eager to get back on the pitch. In other words, he could be a logical solution for Milan.
However, it remains to be seen where Manchester United stand on the matter. There has been talk of a pre-agreement between the parties, as MilanNews.it continues, though there hasn't been as many rumours about the matter lately.
Mandzukic has a very high salary at Juventus, between €5.5m and €6m per year, which is over €11m gross. Therefore, the Bianconeri are keen on getting him off their wage bill, ready to let him go for a relatively low transfer fee.
