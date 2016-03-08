Mandzukic remains AC Milan's alternative to Ibrahimovic; Juve want to sell

The striker isn't included in Juventus' plans, having trained alone since October. Therefore, he isn't fully fit for the time being, but he's reportedly in a good physical condition and eager to get back on the pitch. In other words, he could be a logical solution for Milan.

However, it remains to be seen where Manchester United stand on the matter. There has been talk of a pre-agreement between the parties, as MilanNews.it continues, though there hasn't been as many rumours about the matter lately.

Mandzukic has a very high salary at Juventus, between €5.5m and €6m per year, which is over €11m gross. Therefore, the Bianconeri are keen on getting him off their wage bill, ready to let him go for a relatively low transfer fee.