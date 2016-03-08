Mandzukic says no to Qatar’s Al-Gharafa Sports Club
12 September at 16:20Italian Serie A giants Juventus veteran striker Mario Mandzukic is now looking set to stay at the club at least till January.
The Croatia international has been linked with a move away from the Turin-based club during the recently concluded transfer window but he opted to stay and said no to all the offers.
In the recent past, it was believed that the 33-year-old will be open to leaving the club the closure of European and English transfer window after being left out of the 25-member squad for the UEFA Champions League.
However, as per the latest development, Mandzukic has said no to Qatar’s Al-Gharafa Sports Club as well.
Therefore, it is looking very likely that the former Atletico Madrid striker will stay with the current Italian champions at least till the January transfer window.
