Mandzukic says no to Qatar’s Al-Gharafa Sports Club

Italian Serie A giants Juventus veteran striker Mario Mandzukic is now looking set to stay at the club at least till January.The Croatia international has been linked with a move away from the Turin-based club during the recently concluded transfer window but he opted to stay and said no to all the offers.In the recent past, it was believed that the 33-year-old will be open to leaving the club the closure of European and English transfer window after being left out of the 25-member squad for the UEFA Champions League.However, as per the latest development, Mandzukic has said no to Qatar’s Al-Gharafa Sports Club as well.Therefore, it is looking very likely that the former Atletico Madrid striker will stay with the current Italian champions at least till the January transfer window.