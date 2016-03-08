Mandzukic scores a goal for the history against Milan

11 November at 21:15
Not only Mario Mandzukic have given Juventus the lead in the great San Siro match against Milan, but he also scored a goal in his own way: this is the 100th goal of the Bianconeri at San Siro against Milan in the history of the matches between the two teams. An important milestone for the Old Lady, the best way for Mandzukic to return to be decisive in the team of Massimiliano Allegri after a brief absence due to injury.
 
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="it"><p lang="it" dir="ltr">100 - Il gol numero 100 della Juventus in casa del Milan in Serie A è stato segnato da Mario Mandzukic. Traguardo. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MilanJuve?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MilanJuve</a></p>&mdash; OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) <a href="https://twitter.com/OptaPaolo/status/1061706127057002501?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">11 novembre 2018</a></blockquote>
