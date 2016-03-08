Mandzukic still a dilemma: Juve in a hurry, the striker takes his time
14 December at 15:45Mario Mandzukic isn't in any hurry. The real news, therefore, is that there is still no news on the matter after several months. Despite being completely out of the club's project, he has also made it clear that he wants time to decide his destination, as Calciomercato.com highlights.
This has complicated the work of Juventus, as the Croatian striker's valuation is decreasing for each day that passes. Furthermore, he's sitting on a contract worth €6m per year plus bonuses. As mentioned, he hasn't trained with the squad since the end of August.
Since the summer, and during it, Mandzukic has had several offers: from the clubs in Qatar to the interest of Man Utd. To the latter, it seemed like the striker was willing to say yes, after the negotiations broke in the summer. Now, however, the negotiations have cooled down again.
In addition to those opportunities, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan have also probed the experienced striker. Many hypotheses, but less and less time to work with. As the January window is just around the corner, it remains to be seen where he will end up.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments