Mandzukic still waiting to figure out future: report
01 September at 13:40Veteran striker Mario Mandzukic is still waiting to figure out his future with the Italian Serie A giants Juventus.
The 33-year-old has been linked with a move away from Turin in the ongoing transfer window after being informed by the club’s new management team that he is not in their plans for the next season.
However, as per Tuttosport, the former Atletico Madrid striker will wait for another two days to see whether he will feature in the team’s UEFA Champions League squad.
If yes, Mandzukic will continue with Juventus but if not then he will listen to offers from markets which will be open after September 2 deadline, such as Qatar.
