Mandzukic suggests Modric to snub Inter with cryptic social media message

SHOW GALLERY

Croatia had a really amazing ride this summer as they made it all the way to the Fifa World Cup final (where they lost to France). Luka Modric and Mario Mandzukic were two of Croatia's best players as they have been on holidays relaxing of late. Their holidays are now over as Mandzukic posted the following message: "What a time we had. Time to go back to our clubs now...". Modric was also with him in the picture as this could be viewed as a sign that Modric will be staying at Real Madrid even if Inter Milan have a lot of interest in him. Click on our gallery zone to view the picture right here on Calciomercato.com.