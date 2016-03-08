Mandzukic taking time to decide future amid Qatar links

17 September at 13:40
Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ veteran striker Mario Mandzukic is taking his time before deciding his future club after reports of offers from Qatar.

The Croatia international has been linked with a move away from the club in the recently concluded transfer window, but he opted to stay instead.

However, things changed drastically after the 33-year-old was dropped from Juve’s Champions League squad which increased the rumours of him leaving the club even before the January transfer window.

There was interest in Mandzukic before as well from outside Europe and in particular from clubs in Qatar, but he always refused.

However, things have changed and now the former Atletico Madrid striker is open for a move out of Europe and is now seriously considering his options before making a final call.

But as things stand, he has not accepted any offer from Qatari clubs but things can change before the September 30 deadline.

