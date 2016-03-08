Mandzukic to leave Juventus, the details



Mario Mandzukic is looks set to leave Juventus with a move to the Bundesliga the most likely option.



The arrival of Maurizio Sarri has signalled the end of the Croatian’s time in Turin, who only signed a new contract last season.



The most likely destinations for the Mandzukic are either a return to the Bundesliga, with the Borussia Dortmund, or to China, which could guarantee him one last big payday.



Sarri has reportedly told Ronaldo he will be the centre point of his attack, therefore leaving little room for Mandzukic, who had previously been a favourite under Max Allegri.



Juventus are keen the sell the player so they can free up the room in the squad for Inter’s Mauro Icardi, who looks set to leave after being told he is not part of Antonio Conte’s plans.



Former Napoli and Chelsea striker Higuain is also transfer listed.



