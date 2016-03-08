Mandzukic to stay with Juve after rejecting PSG move: report

Mandzukic arrabbiato Juve
29 August at 17:59
Veteran striker Mario Mandzukic is set to stay with Juventus at least till January after rejecting a move to French Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint Germain (PSG), according to Sky Sports.

The Croatia international has been linked with a move away from Italy after being informed by the club’s new management that he is not in their plans for the next season.

However, it seems like the former Atletico Madrid striker is now likely to stay in Turin for another six months as he does not want to rush things with a late move to any club.

Instead, Mandzukic wants to take his time before deciding where he should play after leaving the current Italian champions.

