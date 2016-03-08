Mandzukic to stay with Juventus till January
27 September at 17:20Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ veteran striker Mario Mandzukic is set to stay at the club after turning down a big offer from Qatar.
The Croatia international was linked with a move away from the Turin-based club during the recently-concluded summer transfer window but instead opted to stay.
However, rumours regarding the future of the former Atletico Madrid striker intensified after he was dropped from the club’s UEFA Champions League squad.
Since all the other markets were closed, it was reported earlier that Mandzukic had two offers from the Middle-Eastern country Qatar.
However, as per the latest development, the 33-year-old has rejected an €8 million salary proposal from Qatari club Al Rayyan.
The development will be a good sign for English Premier League outfit Manchester United who are likely to make a move for Mandžukić in the January transfer window.
The former Bayern Munich striker has joined Juventus in 2015 and has scored 30 goals in 117 league appearances.
