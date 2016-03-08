Mandzukic wants to renew his contract with Juventus

Bianconeri striker Mario Mandzukic want to extend his contract with Juventus. The player wants a renewal for a contract that is expiring in 2021, for a further year without any adjustment of the salary.



The Croatian striker is a crucial player for Massimilano Allegri's plans for his versatility to play on the left flank or as a striker and his ability to get back and help the defense.



Mandzukic has always proven to be decisive in the big games as he bagged three of the last four goals Juventus have scored against Champions League reigning champions Real Madrid.



The 32-year-old already has two goals to his name in Serie A this season in the last two fixtures against Lazio and Parma.



The World Cup finalist is one of the top fan favorites with a lot of Champions League experience and is highly expected to extend his contract with the Old Lady.

