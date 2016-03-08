Mandzukic will leave Juventus only at one cost

15 August at 16:15
Juventus star Mario Mandzukic will leave the club only at one cost- if only he joins Bayern Munich.

Mandzukic was close to leaving Juve to join Manchester United when the English transfer window was open but the move fell through after United failed to agree image rights fees with Paulo Dybala, which could've seen Lukaku come to Juve and Mandzukic go to Old Trafford with La Joya.

Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Mandzukic only wants Bayern and would only leave if the Bavarians come calling. While Dortmund have also tried, Mandzukic will not join them as he prefers Bayern over them.

Mandzukic would want a contract of 2-3 years in the next deal at the new club and would be happy with the salary that he currently earns at Juventus- 5 million euros a season.

He would like it if he ends up staying at Juve as he will not mind finishing his career at the bianconeri. But if Bayern do come calling, he will jump at the chance and join them.

 

