Manolas and Varane join De Ligt on Juve shopping list

"Give us Ronaldo" was the headline in Tuttosport as it dedicated the first page to the Juventus market. CR7 is said to be a magnet for possible new purchases.



The Sporting Director Paratici is looking for a central defender as back up to the Dutchman de Ligt from Ajax (who is linked with Barcelona), the Frenchmen Varane (who looks set to leave Real Madrid) and Manolas from Roma.





At Juventus there is another goal, Zaniolo. The bianconeri have already started pressing to convince him to move to Turin. The same goes for the Fiorentina striker, Chiesa. They have readied offers of 70 million for the viola and 60 million for the ex-Roman player. Brazilian Douglas Costa looks set to make way.



