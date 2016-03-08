Manolas: Arsenal target drops Juve hint?

07 June at 19:30

Juventus target Kostas Manolas has dropped a huge hint about his future ahead of Greece and Italy’s Euro 2020 qualifier tomorrow evening.
 
The Roma man spoke to the press ahead of the tie, disusing the possibility of linking up with Chiellini at Juventus this summer.
 
''Chiellini? I don't know if I'll be his teammate. I thank him for the nice words, he is one of the best defenders in the world ".
 
Manolas, who is also followed by Arsenal, has a buyout clause of 38 million and could be sacrificed as his side failed to reach the Champions League next year.
 
 

