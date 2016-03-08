Manolas' comments add question marks over Roma future

After missing out on the Champions League and bidding farewell to coach Claudio Ranieri and captain Daniele De Rossi the Giallorossi club are ready for many more changes this summer.



President James Pallotta is likely to tighten the purse strings through the sale of high earns Edin Dzeko, who is followed by Inter as a replacement to Icardi, and Kostas Manolas, who is available if his 36 million buyout clauses is activated.



The Greek has a contract at Roma until June 2022 however in the last few weeks his name has been repeatedly linked with Juventus and Napoli in Italy and Arsenal abroad.



Manolas comments, “I don't know if I'll stay here", did nothing to stop the rumours after this sides final game of the season, from the mixed zone of the against Parma.





