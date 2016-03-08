Manolas deals blow to Man Utd: 'I like my life in Rome'
25 March at 15:15Roma defender Kostas Manolas has dealt a blow to Manchester United's hopes of signing him, saying that he likes his life in Rome.
The Greek defender has been heavily linked with a move to Man United over the last few, as reports continue to suggest that the Red Devils have held talks to sign the defender on the permanent basis in the summer.
Manolas has dropped a hint about a stay at Roma, saying that he loves life in Rome.
He told Il Turista: "I face my career like it is my life. I can go high and achieve excellent results, but I always have to keep my feet on the ground and remember where I started from. Football, like life, gives you nothing.
"You have to fight to achieve your goals. Now I am at an excellent level thanks to my family that has always supported my goal. My father was a doctor in Naxos, he left everything to help me. I did three workouts a day to reach a good level. And now I did it. I'm fine in Rome, I like my life."
The 27-year-old has made 21 Serie A appearances this season, scoring once and assisting once.
