Manolas house-hunting in Naples, no agreement with Roma yet
22 June at 14:35Roma defender Kostas Manolas is now reportedly in Naples to house-hunt, as a move to Napoli edges closer this summer.
Manolas has arguably been one of the most consistent defenders in the Serie A over the last few seasons and that has attracted interest from many clubs across Europe. Barcelona, Manchester United and Real Madrid have also been linked with the Greek in the past.
Corriere dello Sport say that Manolas is looking for a house in Naples and a trusted friend of his has accompanied him to the city. He has already agreed personal terms with Napoli and wants a move to happen.
But Napoli are yet to agree terms with Roma over a possible move, as the giallorossi want Napoli to pay the defender's release clause of 36 million euros, despite Manolas having agreed a five-year deal with a wage of around 3.6 million euros a season.
Amadou Diawara will be part of the deal, but Napoli want 20 million euros while Roma are not willing to offer more than 12 million euros in a possible deal. Mino Raiola has good relations with Napoli and will have a major role to play in the deal.
Go to comments