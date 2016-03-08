Manolas invites Ibrahimovic to Napoli
25 October at 15:15Napoli defender Kostas Manolas has spoken to Radio Kiss Kiss about several topics, including the rumours linking Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a move to the Neapolitan side.
'No need to welcome him, someone like him welcomes himself. He is the strongest striker I have ever challenged, he is extraordinary. Ibra is Ibra.
'Koulibaly? He is a very strong player, I congratulate him for entering the shortlist of the Ballon d'Or. Playing alongside him is extraordinary.
'Ancelotti? The embrace is the testimony of how much we are linked to our coach. These days I read about a catastrophic scenario that would be in our locker room. Instead there is no problem between us, we are united and solid.
'We are a united and strong group that has not yet fully expressed its power. In Austria we have shown character and quality, we had to win and we succeeded , looking for the goal always. They have not lost at home for a long time and to have succeeded means to have played a great race.'
