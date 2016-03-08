Manolas invites Ibrahimovic to Napoli

Napoli defender Kostas Manolas has spoken to Radio Kiss Kiss about several topics, including the rumours linking Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a move to the Neapolitan side.



'​No need to welcome him, someone like him welcomes himself. He is the strongest striker I have ever challenged, he is extraordinary. Ibra is Ibra.



'Koulibaly? ​He is a very strong player, I congratulate him for entering the shortlist of the Ballon d'Or. Playing alongside him is extraordinary.



'Ancelotti? ​The embrace is the testimony of how much we are linked to our coach. These days I read about a catastrophic scenario that would be in our locker room. Instead there is no problem between us, we are united and solid.



'​We are a united and strong group that has not yet fully expressed its power. In Austria we have shown character and quality, we had to win and we succeeded , looking for the goal always. They have not lost at home for a long time and to have succeeded means to have played a great race.'