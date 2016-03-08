Manolas: 'Juventus are Scudetto favorites, Inter have an easy calendar'
15 September at 16:35Napoli defender Kostas Manolas believes that Juventus are favorites to win the Scudetto and also feels that Inter have an easy fixture list this season.
Napoli have had a good start to the season, but they lost 4-3 to Juventus in their previous game. They though, did beat Fiorentina by the same scoreline in the first game of the season, apart from beating Sampdoria 2-0 yesterday.
In an interview that Manolas gave recently to Sky, he talked about the title race and said: "Of course there is. Napoli fights for the Scudetto every year. But it is too early to say big words, we must show on the field that we are ready. The strongest team is always Juve, but we have great quality and we will fight for every game to win."
"It is still too early to say. Inter had an easy calendar , while we played in Florence and Turin with Juventus. We had the most difficult matches of all, but nothing can be said yet. never know."
Napoli's next game sees them host European Champions League and Premier League runner-ups Liverpool in mid-week followed by a game against newly promoted Lecce.
