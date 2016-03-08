Manolas-Napoli: entering the decisive hours - the latest
26 June at 13:15Kostas Manolas's move to Napoli is in the final stage. Now we are approaching the decisive hours, which could result in the player putting pen to paper, completing the move.
For some time now, there has been an agreement between Napoli and the defender on a five-year deal, worth €4m per season. Thus, only the agreement with Roma is missing.
Both clubs are at work to find a solution, as Roma initially wanted the release clause (€36m). Napoli, however, have gone up to €20m plus Diawara, a player which the Giallorossi's manager Fonseca likes.
With that said, it's also possible that Napoli decide to pay the release clause in full, while treating Diawara's move to the capital separately. Everything is going the right, and Manolas has already found a house down south, as reported by Corriere Dello Sport.
For more news, visit our homepage.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments