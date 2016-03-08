Manolas-Napoli is a done deal, Rabiot arrives in Turin, Pogba 'prefers' Juve to Real Madrid: the top news of the day

It was an exciting day in the world of Italian football with a number of notable rumors and events worth discussing.



First off, as Sky Sport (via Calciomercato.com) confirmed, Manolas is set to join Napoli for 36 million euros where as Diawara will join Roma for 20-21 million euros. Everything is now in place as the clubs are finalizing the paperwork as we speak. Manolas will replace Raul Albiol at Napoli as he will form a solid duo with Kalidou Koulibaly.



Also, Adrien Rabiot is very close to becoming a Juventus player. After weeks of speculation over the French midfielder's future, including links to Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, the player is just a step away from joining the Bianconeri and has, as per a photo published to Juventus' official Twitter page, arrived in Turin ahead of his medical tests tomorrow.



Finally, as reported by AS, Paul Pogba is orientated towards a return to the Allianz Stadium. The Red Devils, however, remain firm on their stance. The player will return from vacation tomorrow to begin pre-season preparations with the rest of the team. Last week the midfielder reportedly spoke to Maurizio Sarri to tell him that he is willing to join the new Bianconeri project. To this, we must add the close relationship between Pogba's agent and Juve, with whom he is negotiating in parallel the signing of Matthijs De Ligt with both operations potentially having a lot of influence on one another.



