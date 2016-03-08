Manolas on Ranieri: 'Our mentality has changed since Di Francesco'

Roma defender Kostas Manolas has revealed how Claudio Ranieri has brought a change to the giallorossi's fortunes ever since he took over from Eusebio di Francesco.



Roma are now fifth in the league and are well in with a chance to finish fourth in the Serie A, with Atalanta yet to face Lazio tomorrow in a game that could hand Roma the chance to go back upto fourth.



Manolas has revealed how Ranieri has changed things around at the club in an interview he gave in the matchday programme.



He said: "Now we are a more compact team, unlike when Di Francesco was there we changed mentality. First they always went to press up, now we are more united. This attitude shows that it brings more results.



"He is a great man, he always talks to you in the face, never behind you. He gave his contribution by fielding the always compact team, it's his philosophy".



Roma visit Genoa tomorrow and will play Juventus in the next game in what will be a big game in the top four race.