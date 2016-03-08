Manolas slams new Barcelona signing, reveals why Alisson joined Liverpool
31 July at 17:00On the eve of AS Roma’s International Champions Cup game against Barcelona, Greek defender Kostas Manolas spoke on several topics, including the failed transfer of Bordeaux’s Malcom, who joined Barcelona at the eleventh hour and Alisson, who left the Italian capital to join Liverpool in a world record deal for a goalkeeper.
Speaking on Malcom, Manolas said: “Malcom? I do not know who he is, I do not know him, before I did not even know his name. There are no reasons to say hello to him, he did not want Rome, better he went to Barça.”
On the game against Barcelona, he said: "We will have to show off what was done in training, improve in defense and in attack, against Tottenham in five shots we have taken four goals.”
On his potential departure, Manolas replied: "The directors and the coach think about it. As for me - he adds - my will you know it, I said it 30 thousand times. It's not easy for me to even think about leaving, I'm in a team that gives you everything and in a beautiful city and I also see other players who do not want to leave. Remove the clause? We never talked about it.”
