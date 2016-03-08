Manolas to Napoli could free Koulibaly: Juve and Man Utd ready to pounce

As pointed out by IlBianconero, the interest for the Senegalese defender has remained alive over the last few months at Juventus. Only this time, as Tuttosport highlights, the Manolas deal could soften Napoli's position on Koulibaly.

Manolas wouldn't just be a replacement to Albiol, but possibly also for Koulibaly, who they could sell for a good amount of money. Juve's new manager, Sarri, is a big fan of the player and would like to sign him this summer.





The deal, however, would be worth over €100m, and it would take a long time to get all the details right for both sides. In addition to Juve, Man Utd are reportedly interested in the defender's services.

Kostas Manolas to Napoli: a deal that could benefit Juventus. In fact, should the €36m man join the Partenopei, then it would open the door for another big signing for the Bianconeri: Kalidou Koulibaly.