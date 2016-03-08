AC Milan youngster Manuel Locatelli is reportedly very close to a summer switch to fellow Serie A side Sassuolo.Sky Italia state that Milan and the neroverdi are close to striking an agreement for the player and Monday will be a decisive day in the period of negotiations which will take Locatelli to Sassuolo.The Italian did not travel to Madrid to play Milan's friendly against Real Madrid and is expected to move this summer. Calciomercato understand that the fee in question is about 14 million euros, including all the bonuses.The rossoneri will also look to have a buy back clause and/or sell-on fee clause in the agreement with Sassuolo. It was earlier stated that it is expected to be a loan move with the option of Sassuolo signing Locatelli permanently, but it is now expected to be a permanent move.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)