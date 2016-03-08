Manzukic likely to stay at Juventus: report

21 July at 14:15
Mario Manzukic’s career has reportedly taken another U-turn as now he is likely to stay at Juventus, according to La Gazzetta.

The 33-year-old’s career in Turin looked all but over after the arrival of new coach Maurizio Sarri as he was being linked with a move to English Premier League club Everton.

However, in a turn of events, the club hierarchy are not looking eagerly to offload a seasoned campaigner.

The news will be a blow for young Moise Kean who will now have to look for other options in order to get more minutes on the football pitch.
 

