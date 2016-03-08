Maradona: ‘De Rossi to Boca is a gift from god’

Diego Maradona spoke highly of former Roma captain Daniele De Rossi after meeting the player. De Rossi moved to Boca Juniors this summer after a controversial exit from the Roman side, with fans upset at the President Pallotta’s behaviour surrounding the event.



Maradona himself played with Boca for one season before his troubled move to Barcelona and finished his career with them in 1997. Here are the Argentinian’s words to Radio La Red: “Daniele is happy at Boca Juniors and Buenos Aires. It's a gift from God for our league. In Qatar they would have given him 30 million a year and instead he chose the Xeneizes, he chose to come to Argentina.”



Apollo Heyes