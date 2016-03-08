Maradona feels referee favored England and robbed Colombia

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has criticised the referee who officiated the World Cup Round of 16 game involving England and Colombia yesterday.



England beat Colombia on penalties in a pulsating encounter to qualify for the quarter-finals of the competition yesterday, as the game had ended 1-1 in normal time after Yerry Mina had cancelled out a Harry Kane opener.



In an interview that Maradona gave to Venezuelan outlet De La Mano Del Diez, he said that the American referee yesterday favored England and should judge baseball games.



He said: " Colombia suffered a monumental robbery. The referee Geiger. who is American will know the rules of baseball, certainly not those of football. He's a thief. It was Kane's foul and instead, he gave it against the Colombians."



" Why did not he ask for the Var's intervention? We must apologize to the Colombian people. The referees were chosen by Collina, who was in turn nominated by Infantino who was supposed to free FIFA from corruption and thieves. But in this game we saw the opposite. I was moved when he told me that he would free FIFA from rotting."

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)