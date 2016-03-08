Maradona: "I can manage Argentina for free"
03 July at 16:35Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has revealed that he could manage the Argentine national football side for free.
Argentina got knocked out of the FIFA World Cup at the hands of France in the Round of 16 of the tournament after they somehow progressed into the knockout rounds of the competition after beating Nigeria 2-1 in the last game of the group stages.
Maradona recently gave an interview to La Mano Del Diez and said that he could manage the national side for free. He said: "I want to manage Argentina and I would also do it for free. It hurts my heart to suffer at the age of 57 for this team, beaten by a national team that I do not think is among the best.
"We have easily destroyed what we built with great effort ".
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
