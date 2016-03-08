Maradona: ‘I should be Man United boss, Pogba…’
05 June at 14:00Argentina and Napoli legend Diego Maradona has sensationally claimed that he could manage Manchester United, and help return them to their glory days. Speaking to FourFourTwo he revealed that Manchester United were his favourite English side, and that he felt that former Juventus star Paul Pogba does not work hard enough for the club.
“If Manchester United need a coach, I’m the man to do it. I know they sell lots of shirts around the world, but they need to win trophies, too. I can do that for them. Manchester United used to be my favourite English team for so long. So many great players and a great team under Alex Ferguson. But now I have to say Man City. I know you shouldn’t change like that but it’s because of Kun. We speak a lot and he plays in a very good team. With United I liked Ander Herrera. Paul Pogba? Doesn’t work hard enough.”
Maradona is currently plying his trade at Dorados in the Mexican second division.
