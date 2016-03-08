Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has launched a scathing attack on AFA President Claudio Tapia recently.Argentina have been left in a spot of bother in the ongoing FIFA World Cup, with the side now desperately in need of a win against Nigeria on Tuesday, if they have to harbor hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages of the competition. They'd also want Iceland to lose.In an interview that Maradona recently gave, he has criticised Tapia for the way he has gone about business as the AFA president. Maradona said: "I am so angry that it can not be transmitted, I have a great inner anger because those who have worn this shirt can not see Argentina get battered by Croatia, which is neither Brazil nor Spain.""The culprit of everything is the president of the AFA- Tapia. He lacks personality, he does not know what football is, he thought Sampaoli could solve all the problems with computers, drones and 14 assistants, but football is not this."