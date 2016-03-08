Maradona named as manager of Mexican side
07 September at 13:00Diego Maradona returns once again to being a football manager as he is officially appointed as boss at Mexican second-tier side Dorados, just five months after stepping down from his role as head coach of UAE side Al Fujairah to become the chairman of Belarusian team Dinamo Brest.
Maradona, who played for the likes of Napoli, Barcelona and Argentinos Juniors at club level, as well as having over 90 caps for the Argentina national team, is set to take over from Francisco Gomez, who failed to win a single game in his first six games of the season.
Maradona has had mixed spells as a manager, spending two years as manager of Argentina but the rest of the time at the helm of smaller foreign clubs such as Al Wasl, Mandiyu de Corrientes and Fujairah.
Dorados are in the Ascenso MX, the second tier of Mexican football, and are a club for which Pep Guardiola played in 2006.
