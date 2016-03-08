Maradona slams Messi: ‘I wouldn’t call up him up to Argentina’
13 October at 13:15Diego Maradona always knows how to make headlines. From his stellar performances back in the day for both club and country to his drug fuelled antics at this summer’s FIFA World Cup, it is never too long before the Argentine’s face pops up on the news. This time, Maradona has been speaking about Lionel Messi, delivering a rather scathing review and assessment of the Barcelona star’s abilities:
“It's hard for me to talk about it but it's useless to consider a man who goes to the bathroom 20 times before a match. Messi is Messi when he plays for Barcelona and is a normal guy when he plays with Argentina. If I had to be a coach again for Argentina, I would not call up Messi, even if I never say never, but we have to take away pressure, we have to find the leader we want.”
Messi came under heavy criticism for his lack of performances at the summer’s World Cup, where Argentina were defeated in the round of 16 by France.
