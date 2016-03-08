"I would advise Messi to keep playing, to enjoy the game," Maradona told Omnisport.

"He has to forget about the critics, if he can win the World Cup or not.

"He doesn't have to demonstrate anything. He has to enjoy the game on the field.”

Maradona was able to carry an average Argentina side to victory in the 1986, though then-Coach Carlos Bilardo had created a system based around the former Napoli man.

"I don't know [coach Jorge] Sampaoli, I don't know how he plays. But, I know a lot of the players and I know they will give everything,” Maradona continued.

Questions surround the quality of this South American side, which is loaded in attack but which has question marks everywhere on the pitch.

Yet Maradona is positive: "And I think they have a good opportunity to win. But I don't choose [Argentina] as a favourite because the favourite one never wins."

The Argentinian legend is not known for mincing his words or being particularly kind to fellow footballers, yet he recently has been supportive of the Flea, who is set to lead the line for the Albiceleste in this summer’s World Cup.