Maradona urges Mertens to stay with Napoli amid China links
25 October at 11:40Legendary striker Diego Maradona has urged Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s veteran striker Dries Mertens to stay at the club and not think about a big-money move to China.
The Belgium international is in the final year of his contract with the club and it is looking highly unlikely that he will sign a contract extension with the Naples-based outfit.
The reason is that Mertens, who is clearly edging closer towards the end of his career, is looking for a one final bumper deal with the club, whereas Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis is unwilling to do that as he is sticking to the club’s policy of not rewarding mega deals to players who are above the age of 30.
Therefore, it seems that the 32-year-old is edging closer to a move to Chinese Super League (CSL) in the near future.
Maradona, who is a club legend at Napoli, while talking to Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com, has urged Mertens to stay at the club by saying: “I'd like to do something so that it [Mertens transfer to China] doesn't happen. I mean I know that as a professional, it is your right to look for a better salary, but I can tell him [Mertens] that there is no other corner of the world where he will feel as loved, respected, pampered and important than Naples.”
