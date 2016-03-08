Maradona: 'When De Rossi passes, Argentina must make the sign of the cross'
01 August at 23:30Argentina legend and former Napoli star Maradona has spoken on the arrival of Daniele De Rossi at Boca Juniors to ESPN:
"Daniele has filled my soul. He is a millionaire who could go and rest in any place, but he decided to come to Boca and see the Bombonera. He has chosen Argentina and when he passes, we must make the sign of the cross."
