Marc Overmars opens the door for Juventus to sign De Ligt “I know he will go to a top club”

Marc Overmars, the Ajax sporting director, spoke to AS about the future of defensive wonderkid Matthijs De Ligt. Juventus have made the 19 year old Dutch centre –back their number one defensive target for the summer transfer window, and Overmars said “"Matthijs is able to play anywhere, at least in one of the six strongest teams in the world. I would do everything to take him if I worked elsewhere: he has mentality, heart, strength and class. Ajax does not have to sell him, he does not need money, but I know he will go to a top club ".

De Ligt is the subject of a transfer battle between a host of top clubs in Europe, most notably Barcelona and Juventus, who are all keen to secure the signing of a defender who does not look out of his depth at the top level at such a young age. De Ligt has shown his ability against top team numerous times this season, not only against Real Madrid, but he also impressed against Bayern in the group stages of the Champions League, as well as for Holland in the Nations League. De Ligt has already racked up 100 appearences for Ajax, and this year became the youngest ever player to captain a Champions League side.