Marca: Ronaldo gave his word to Juve but Florentino Perez raises the price-tag
06 July at 00:10It's now pretty clear, Cristiano Ronaldo strongly wants Juve. It seemed possible that Cristiano Ronaldo could arrive in Turin soon but Marca (via IlBianconero) have now reported that a deal still hasn't been found between Juve and Real Madrid. Ronaldo has an agreement with Juve for some time now as it seemed like a 100 million euros offer would convince los Blancos. This might not be be the case at all.
The Spanish news outlet recently said that Juve do not have access to any "preference clause" in Ronaldo's current contract as they will have to find an agreement with Florentino Perez. It seems like Perez might now decide to play hardball as he could ask for the 1 billion euros clause to be respected. The bianconeri wouldn't be able to afford this as it remains to be seen if this is only a tactic used by the Real Madrid president. Time will tell as we will surely have more news out soon on the Ronaldo-Juve front...
