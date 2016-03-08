In fact, Porto's Ivan Marcano, whose contract expires on June 30, has arrived in Rome. The defender will undergo the medicals, as usual, tomorrow, before signing a three-year deal worth €2m per season.

Ivan Marcano has arrived in Rome!

After announcing the arrival of Coric from Dinamo Zagreb, Roma are ready to announce their second signing.