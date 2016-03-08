Marcano arrives in Rome; set to sign three-year deal
30 May at 20:20After announcing the arrival of Coric from Dinamo Zagreb, Roma are ready to announce their second signing.
In fact, Porto's Ivan Marcano, whose contract expires on June 30, has arrived in Rome. The defender will undergo the medicals, as usual, tomorrow, before signing a three-year deal worth €2m per season.
Ivan Marcano has arrived in Rome!— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) 30 maj 2018
#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/wPoh1jM2JW
Go to comments