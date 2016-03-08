Marcano: "I chose Roma because of their history..."

Roma acquired ex-Porto defender Ivan Marcano as the centre-back signed a 3 year deal (option for a 4th) with Di Francesco's side. Here is what he had to say to RomaTV :



"I am very happy to be here. I want to start playing! Why Roma? Because they are a great club and they have an incredible history. They have clear ideas and I am anxious to be part of this project. I already know Manolas well as we played together in Greece. Roma had a great season as we hope to be even better next year...".