Marcello Lippi: 'I was close to joining Tottenham, Roy Keane nearly joined Juventus'
07 September at 15:55Former Juventus manager Marcello Lippi has revealed that he was close to joining Juventus and has also said that Roy Keane nearly joined him at the bianconeri at one point.
In an interview that Lippi gave to Daily Mail recently, he talked about some things from the past and said: " Yes, I was very close to Tottenham when I was coaching Juventus. They were very kind to me by contacting my son Davide, but at the time I didn't want to leave Turin and Juventus.
" For me, Juve was what Manchester United was for Ferguson: a unique club that I loved.
"I didn't speak English well and this was one of the reasons that led me to refuse. Someone told me that Ferguson also didn't speak English very well because he was Scottish!"
On Roy Keane, Lippi said: "I loved Roy Keane. He was very close to Juve, but the deal went bankrupt. I also loved Scholes, one who would always play ”.
